Will Chandy be the resident candidate in Nemom?

Thiruvananthapuram: A majority of voters in Puthuppally may hate it, but Nemom is their beloved leader Oommen Chandy’s home ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chandy's residence in the state capital, 'Puthuppally House', is at Jagathy, now in Nemom Assembly constituency, after the delimitation of segments in 2011. He will become the ‘resident candidate’ if he contests from Nemom.

Nemom, which boasts of Attukal Devi Temple, Vellayani Devi Temple and government-owned Chithranjalai Studio, has favoured BJP in the polls to the local bodies. Of the 21 Corporation wards, BJP won 14 while the LDF was confined to seven.

Nemom, a major area in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari National Highway, had voted for the Communist party eight times in 16 elections (including the by-poll in 1982) held after the formation of the State. Congress won the constituency five times, while Nemom stood with Praja Socialist Party twice and BJP once.

In 1982, K Karunakaran, who successfully contested from Nemom and Mala, retained the latter segment.