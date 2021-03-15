Battle field becomes clearer as BJP, Congress name candidates

Barring 20 constituencies, a clearer picture of the electoral battle has emerged with the Congress and BJP releasing their lists of candidates.

With CPM fielding its candidate in Kozhikode district’s Kuttiady Assembly segment, LDF has zoomed ahead of its rival fronts in the race to announce candidates in all the 140 constituencies.

Kuttiady was initially offered to Kerala Congress (M), which gave up the seat in the wake of intense protests by CPM cadre.

CPM is contesting in 86 seats, while CPI in 25, KC(M) in 12, JD(S) in 4, and LJD, NCP and INL in three constituencies each. One seat each has been given to Congress (S), RSP (Leninist), Kerala Congress (B) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.

Congress, on Sunday, announced its candidates in 86 out of the 92 seats it will be contesting. The party is yet to announce the candidates in Vattiyoorkkavu, Kundara, Pattambi, Nilambur, Kalpetta and Thavanur.

The Indian Union Muslim League, contesting in 27 seats, has announced its candidates in 26 constituencies. The nomination of its candidate in Perambra is pending.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) will contest in 10 seats, RSP in five, and NCK in two, while CMP and Kerala Congress (Jacob) got one seat each. Though Malampuzha was given to Bharatiya National Janata Dal, Congress later took the constituency back and announced its candidate.

The All India Forward Bloc, part of the UDF in Kerala, has refused to pit its secretary G Devarajan against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom. The UDF is yet to finalize its candidate in the constituency. The UDF has decided to back K K Rema of RMP, if she contests from Vadakara.

BJP, on Sunday, announced the names of 112 of its 115 candidates. The party will decide on the candidates in Kazhakkoottam, Kollam and Karunagapally. Sobha Surendran has demanded one of these seats.

BDJS will be contesting in 21 seats, while Anna DMK will seek the mandate from two seats and Kamaraj Congress and C K Janu’s Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Sabha will contest in one seat each.

Anna DMK and Kamaraj Congress will be contesting under BJP’s poll symbol.

Here is the list of candidates in all 140 constituencies.