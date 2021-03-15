COVID-19: 1,054 new cases in Kerala on Monday, 3,463 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 1,054 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the caseload to 10,92,324.

As many as 3,463 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,60,560.

The active cases came down to 27,057, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 38,410 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 2.74 per cent.

With 11 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,407.

Of the positive cases, five were health workers, while 33 had come from outside the state and 903 infected through contact. The source of infection of 113 among them is unknown.

No UK or Brazil returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, cumulatively account for 77 per cent of India's total active cases.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram- 130 (78 through contact)

Malappuram- 124 (120)

Ernakulam- 119 (112)

Kozhikode- 117 (112)

Kollam- 116 (113)

Kannur- 74 (49)

Alappuzha- 70 (68)

Thrissur- 70 (66)

Kottayam- 68 (59)

Palakkad- 50 (24)

Pathanamthitta- 42 (36)

Kasaragod- 29 (24)

Idukki- 25 (22)

Wayanad- 20 (20)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 121

Kollam- 667

Pathanamthitta- 182

Alappuzha- 272

Kottayam- 334

Idukki- 45

Ernakulam- 632

Thrissur- 225

Palakkad- 83

Malappuram- 171

Kozhikode- 334

Wayanad- 118

Kannur- 167

Kasaragod- 112

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,43,461 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,39,309 are under home or institutional quarantine and 4,152 are in hospitals.

449 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,23,29,604 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, one more regions has been converted into hotspot taking the total number of hotspots to 352 in the state.