'BJP-CPM deal likely in Chengannur', claims RSS ideologue Balashankar

Alappuzha: A senior RSS functionary with direct association with right-wing national leaders suspects a likely deal between the BJP and CPM for the Kerala Assembly Election.

R Balashankar, a former editor of RSS mouthpiece 'Organiser' claimed BJP has likely offered to ensure victory for the CPM candidates in Chengannur and Aranmula constituencies where the former is capable of putting up a good electoral fight. As per his assessment the CPM may help BJP state chief K Surendran in the Konni seat in return for the favours received in these two seats in central Kerala.

On Tuesday, Surendran filed his nomination to enter the poll fray from Konni. He is contesting from Mancheswar in the far north from where he had lost by just 89 votes in the 2016 assembly polls.

Chengannur, Konni and Aranmula are currently represented by LDF legislators Saji Cherian, K U Jenish Kumar and Veena George respectively . These sitting MLAs of the CPM are in the fray for the upcoming polls too.

Balashankar, a Chengannur native, has warm relations with community and religious leaders. He had expected the BJP to name him as the candidate for the Chengannur seat, but was denied likely by vested interests in the party who are reportedly envious of his good ties with the Orthodox Church, the Nair Service Society and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam.

M V Gopakumar is the BJP candidate for the Chengannur constituency. He is the Pathanamthitta district chief of the party.