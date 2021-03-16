Congress may announce candidates for pending 7 seats today

New Delhi: The Congress high-command has directed the party’s Kerala leadership to consider women also in the seven remaining legislative assembly seats where candidates are yet to be finalised.



The party leadership issued the directive after taking into account the criticism that women were not adequately represented in the list of candidates.



Tariq Anwar, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, told Manorama that women standing a chance to win will also be considered.



The Congress may announce its candidates for the 7 seats in Delhi on Tuesday. In all, the party is contesting on 93 seats, including Dharmadom which has been taken over from the All-India Forward Bloc.



Though Dharmadom was allotted to the Forward Bloc the left-leaning party refused to pit its national general secretary G Devarajan opposite CPM’s Pinarayi Vijayan here. Forward Bloc is with the Left Front in West Bengal and Tripura.



Vadakara candidate



UDF convener M M Hassan said the Congress will take over Vadakara if KK Rema is not contesting as the RMP candidate. Later, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Rema will contest from Vadakaram, but the fledgeling RMP is yet to make an official announcement.



The Congress tally of 93 excludes the Vadakara constituency.



Uncertainty over Vattiyoorkkavu and Kalpetta



If the Congress decides to field Jyothi Vijayakumar in Vattiyoorkkavu, P C Vishnunath, who is also being considered for the seat, may shift to Kundara.



T Siddique and V V Prakash are the probable candidates for Kalpetta and Nilambur, respectively. Senior leader KC Rosakkutty is also in the race for Kalpetta, the sole unreserved constituency in the Wayanad district.



Social activist Firoz Kunnamparambil is once again in consideration in Thavanur. Senior leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran will submit to the high-command a shortlist of candidates to be considered in Pattambi.



Irikkur MLA K C Joseph is set to intervene to neutralise the revolt of the 'A' group in the Congress against allotting this seat to Sajeev Joseph.



"He will try to placate those who had resigned from the party over the candidature of Sajeev Joseph," Hassan said.



Punalur and Perambra



Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League decided to field its state secretary Abdul Rahman Randathani in Punalur. An announcement on the League's candidate in Perambra is pending.

