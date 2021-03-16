Tight schedule ahead for flying campaigner K Surendran

BJP state president K surendran who is contesting from two constituencies Konni and Manjeshwaram in the upcoming Assembly elections said the party has arranged for a helicopter for him to campaign in these places as well as other parts in the state.

“I will campaign in Konni and Manjeshwaram for two days each. I will reach Manjeshwaram after campaigning in Konni. After two days I will return to Konni. In between, I will visit other constituencies,” he said.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the NDA candidate from Mananthavady, Surendran said he had personally talked to him before announcing him as the candidate.

“Manikuttan knew well in advance that he was being considered as a candidate. Perhaps, he has changed his stand due to external pressure,” Surendran said.

The BJP was in a spot soon after announcing the candidate list as Manikandan, the candidate named for Mananthavady constituency said he was not even a member of the party and opted out.

Talking to Manorama, Surendran also denied reports that he had threatened to resign if Sobha Surendran is in the poll fray.