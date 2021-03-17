COVID-19: 2,098 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,815 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,098 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 10,96,392.

As many as 2,815 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,66,259.

The active cases touched 25,394, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

Active COVID-19 cases have decreased in Kerala by 31% in the past one week and the state is currently experiencing the lowest disease transmission phase of the pandemic in the past six months.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 60,193 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.49 per cent.

With 13 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,435.

Of the positive cases, nine were health workers, while 72 had come from outside the state and 1,879 infected through contact. The source of infection of 138 among them is unknown.

Two UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam – 255 (contact cases – 247)

Kozhikode – 246 (230)

Kollam – 230 (222)

Thiruvananthapuram – 180 (125)

Kottayam – 169 (157)

Malappuram – 163 (162)

Pathanamthitta – 156 (148)

Kannur – 139 (104)

Thrissur – 137 (134)

Kasaragod – 131 (119)

Alappuzha – 91 (86)

Palakkad – 75 (26)

Idukki – 67 (62)

Wayanad – 59 (57)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kollam – 515

Kozhikode – 371

Ernakulam – 310

Thiruvananthapuram – 229

Thrissur – 202

Kottayam – 197

Pathanamthitta – 180

Malappuram – 177

Alappuzha – 145

Kannur – 141

Palakkad – 101

Wayanad – 100

Idukki – 94

Kasaragod – 53

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,35,904 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,31,972 are under home or institutional quarantine and 3,932 are in hospitals.

473 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,24,50,771 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 356 in the state.