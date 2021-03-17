Malayalam
Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

Parliament House
Parliament House in Delhi. Photo: PTI
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPM and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on April 21, the Commission said.

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 24.

As per practice, votes will counted in the evening of April 12 after conclusion of polling at 4 pm.

Members of legislative assembly elect Rajya Sabha members. The MLAs of the outgoing assembly, in which the ruling LDF has a majority, will elect the three new members. Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

