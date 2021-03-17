UDF should grab the opportunity to come to power: Antony

New Delhi: Kerala is certainly heading towards a change of government, senior Congress leader A K Antony has said. “This is imperative for ensuring peace in the state,” he added.

Antony also urged all Congress leaders and workers in the state to whole-heartedly accept the party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections who were selected by the high command. “The situation is favourable for the Congress-led UDF. We should not allow the opportunity to go waste. Everyone has to work for a UDF victory,” he said.

Referring to the rebel menace in his party, Antony said: “Disputes over candidates are common in the Congress and they are something unheard of in the CPM. But, the situation is different this time; there is more rebellion in the CPM and BJP than the Congress.”

On his party’s chances in Nemom, which is held by the BJP, Antony said that the people of the constituency would ensure a big win for the Congress candidate K Muraleedharan.

However, the senior leader admitted that some lapses had occurred in the selection of party candidates regarding women’s representation. “Elaborate discussions had taken place before the candidates list was finalized. But even though there are some drawbacks over the number of women on the list, the situation in the Congress is better, compared to other parties,” he said.

Antony also said that he was not all surprised over the reports of a ‘deal’ between the CPM and BJP in the polls. On the party’s choice for chief minister, he said that no discussions had taken place so far.