'My fight is against Pinarayi's fascism': KK Rema on candidature from Vadakara

Kannur: The Congress has decided to support two women candidates who are not associated with it for the Kerala Assembly Election to be held within three weeks from now.

At the Dharmadom legislative assembly constituency in Kannur district where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is one among the candidates the party has announced support for a woman who has been waging a relentless pursuit for justice for her two teen daughters who were found dead at their homes in Walayar, Palakkad district, in early 2017. In the Vadakara seat, in Kozhikode district, the party will seek the victory of KK Rema, the widow of the slain founder of a left-leaning outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP).

Both these women candidates have targeted CM Pinarayi Vijayan and intend to make the electoral fight a significant political statement irrespective of the outcome. The Dharmadom candidate has been targeting the CM for not keeping his word to her on bringing to book a few cops who apparently derailed the probe into the deaths. Rema, on the other hand, says her contest is against the 'political fascism' of Pinarayi Vijayan. Here Rema opens upon her electoral contest to Malayala Manorama.

What is the political significance of your contest from Vadakara?

My candidature is not just for Vadakara but for the entire state. This is a contest against the 'political fascism' of Pinarayi Vijayan and for the democratisation of Kerala. The frequency of political murders in the state came down after the brutal murder of T P Chandrashekharan, (her husband who was eliminated by CPM activists). Democratisation can happen only if the practice of annihilating political opponent comes to an end completely.

So is this contest against the Left or Pinarayi Vijayan?

The contest is against the fake Left led by Pinarayi Vijayan. He has mortgaged the Left politics to capitalist and market forces. Humanity has lost its space under Pinarayi Vijayan.

Will T P Chandrasekharan's murder become a main point of discussion in these elections?

At the individual level for me this contest is also a political reaction to the killers of T P Chandrasekharan. An individual was murdered in cold blood just because he promoted a divergent opinion; therefore, it will be discussed during the polls. T P Chandrasekharan's voice will rise in Kerala assembly this time.

Did the UDF statement that it is supporting K K Rema and not RMP create any confusion in the party?

Actually my initial decision not to contest in the election had created the confusion. The RMP would have clarified on the matter. I decided to contest because RMP leaders insisted.

Isn't there a contradiction that RMP which opposes both the CPM and the Congress is seeking the support of the Congress-led United Democratic Front?

At the national level a democratic and secular coalition is taking shape to fight against communalism and fascism. On the similar lines a collective of democratic and secular forces is required to fight CPM's political fascism. Therefore the RMP accepts gladly the support of UDF in its fight against CPM' political fascism.