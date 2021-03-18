Congress likely plotting a Sudhakaran vs Pinarayi contest in Dharmadom

Kannur: Congress is likely to make another electoral gamble by deploying a heavyweight against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the Dharmadom Legislative Assembly constituency in Kannur district for next month's state polls.

Sources in the party high command confirmed to Manorama News that Kannur MP K Sudhakaran is in the reckoning as the Congress candidate at Dharmadom. Parleys in this regard are on, they confirmed.

The central leadership has delegated the state leadership to take a call on the matter.

Top two state leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are holding talks with Sudhakaran. However, the leadership has allowed Sudhakaran full liberty on this matter and he won't be pressurized to enter the fray against the CM in his pocket borough.

Earlier, the Congress had taken a bold decision by naming Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan as its candidate for the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district. It is from this southern constituency the BJP managed to elect its first-ever MLA in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

If Sudhakaran takes on Pinarayi, both arch-rivals, the Dharmadom contest could become exciting. Otherwise, the results are a foregone conclusion as the CPM leader had won from this CPM bastion by over 50% vote margin last time.

With such radical moves the Congress wants to convey to the voters that it would challenge both the BJP and the Left vehemently.

The Congress high command is against fielding MPs for the state polls but it gave a concession to Muraleedharan and it could be extended to Sudhakaran too. If both happen to win the assembly polls they need to resign from their Lok Sabha membership and bypolls will ensue.

On Wednesday too a dozen local functionaries of the party and the United Democratic Front in Dharmadom had requested Sudhakaran to become the candidate against Pinarayi. They had called on him last week also to convey the wish so that Pinarayi has a worthy opponent.

While conceding that supporters have been raising such a demand, Sudhakaran, who is also a Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), had said that he cannot give in to everyone's wishes. But he reportedly conveyed to the colleagues that their demand would be considered if the high command asks him to contest.

Local Congress leaders in Dharmadom even dialled veteran A K Antony to impress upon Sudhakaran to contest the Assembly polls.

Earlier when mediapersons asked Sudhakaran shouldn’t the UDF field a strong candidate in Dharmadom against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, he replied, "It is not a wrestling match, but an election!”

But Sudhakaran could have a rethink as the party leadership in Delhi has taken an assertive posture for the Kerala polls. It even ensured a radical orientation to the candidate list by ensuring that over 50% are young or fresh faces in the poll arena. Though such a move caused heartburn to several leaders the state leadership too conceded to the high command's directive.

Sudhakaran is reportedly keen that his loyalist C Raghunath, a DCC general secretary, is named as the Dharmadom candidate. He may lobby for him yet again as the party intends to close the candidate list by deciding on the last pending seat out of the 93 it would be contesting as part of the UDF for the April 6 state polls.