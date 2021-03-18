COVID-19: 1,899 new cases in Kerala on Thursday, 2,119 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 1,899 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 10,98,291.

As many as 2,119 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,68,378.

The active cases touched 25,158, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 54,314 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.5 per cent.

With15 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,450.

Of the positive cases, 19 were health workers, while 64 had come from outside the state and 1,643 infected through contact. The source of infection of 173 among them is unknown.

No UK or Brazil returnee tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode – 213 (contact cases – 188)

Thiruvananthapuram – 200 (132)

Kollam – 188 (182)

Ernakulam – 184 (177)

Kannur – 161 (108)

Kottayam – 158 (152)

Pathanamthitta – 148 (152)

Malappuram – 146 (138)

Thrissur – 131 (123)

Alappuzha – 121 (115)

Kasaragod – 104 (100)

Palakkad – 67 (24)

Idukki – 54 (49)

Wayanad – 24 (21)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 315

Kannur – 286

Pathanamthitta – 206

Ernakulam – 206

Thrissur – 200

Malappuram – 175

Alappuzha – 116

Thiruvananthapuram – 114

Kottayam – 105

Kollam – 98

Kasaragod – 91

Wayanad – 75

Idukki – 72

Palakkad – 60

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,31,924 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,28,032 are under home or institutional quarantine and 3,892 are in hospitals.

459 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 1,25,05,085 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, no region have been converted into hotspot and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 353 in the state.