Returning officer to the rescue as Koduvally Municipality denies nod for CM's campaign meet

Published: March 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

Koduvally (Kozhikode): The organisers of a Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaign meeting here was stunned when the town civic body refused to give the nod for the event to be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting was organized at the Municipal Bus Stand as part of the campaign of the Left-backed Independent candidate, Karat Razak.

The secretary of the Koduvally Municipality, which is ruled by the United Democratic Front, cited the absence of a bylaw on allowing meetings at the bus stand, and the possible traffic snarl such a meeting may create while rejecting the application by the LDF’s municipal committee convener.

Soon, the LDF made a successful appeal to the returning officer of the constituency seeking permission for a campaign meeting at the bus stand. On acquiriung the permission the LDF held the public meeting at the same venue.

Returning officer G S Rajath told this correspondent that applications seeking permission to hold public meetings could be submitted online, and the permission was granted on receiving such an application.

(A returning officer of a parliamentary or assembly constituency is responsible for the conduct of elections in the parliamentary or assembly constituency concerned as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951.)

A municipal counsellor, A P Majeed, earlier lodged a complaint with the chief and district election officers, saying the LDF had encroached the bus stand to construct the stage. He warned of moving the court if the police failed to follow up on his complaint.

