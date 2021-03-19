1,984 new COVID cases in Kerala after 53,184 tests on Friday

Kerala reported 1,984 new COVID cases and 1,965 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 25,158.

So far, 10,70,343 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,756 contracted the virus through contact while 88 came from outside the state.

Fifteen are healthcare workers.

A total of 53,184 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,25,58,269 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.73.

Kozhikode, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 261, 203 and 185 respectively.

Seventeen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,467.

There are currently 1,29,938 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,26,088 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,850 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode- 261 (252 through contact)

Thrissur- 203 (191)

Ernakulam- 185 (178)

Kannur- 180 (139)

Kollam- 176 (163)

Malappuram- 155 (147)

Pathanamthitta- 137 (123)

Alappuzha- 131 (123)

Thiruvananthapuram- 131 (88)

Kottayam- 125 (122)

Kasaragod- 105 (95)

Palakkad- 98 (43)

Wayanad- 52 (50)

Idukki- 45 (42)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 166

Kollam- 125

Pathanamthitta- 120

Alappuzha- 108

Kottayam- 156

Idukki- 46

Ernakulam- 190

Thrissur- 244

Palakkad- 85

Malappuram- 147

Kozhikode- 249

Wayanad- 56

Kannur- 130

Kasaragod- 143