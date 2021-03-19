Who rigged the voters' list? Over 33,790 bogus voters so far found in 14 constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 19,133 fake voters are included in nine Assembly constituencies in the State, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged in a fresh complaint submitted to the Chief Election Officer.

The number of fake voters in the fresh complaint filed on Thursday excluded the 14,657 in five Assembly constituencies mentioned in an earlier complaint. Requesting the Chief Election Officer’s intervention to exclude bogus voters, Chennithala said the numbers indicated the presence of a large segment of fake voters in all constituencies.

In the fresh complaint, Thavanur, with 4,395 led the list with the highest number of fake voters, and was followed by Koothuparamba 2,795, Kannur 1,743, Kalpetta 1,795, Chalakkudy 2,063, Perumbavoor 2,286, Udumbanchola 1,168, Vaikkom 1,605 and Adoor 1,283.

Chennithala said the names and photographs of the same voters have been repeated in the voters’ list for many places, while in some others, the residential addresses were different.

Citing the example of Kumari in Uduma, the Opposition Leader said the voters may be ignorant of their names being repeated in the list. He alleged that an organised move by some has been made in all constituencies to rig the voters’ list, and they have the identity cards for casting bogus votes.

Concerns over supplementary list

Concerns have been raised over the supplementary voters’ list that will be published on Saturday. The list has included those who had applied till March 9.

Submission of nominations ends today

Nomination papers to enter the fray for the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections can be filed till 3pm on Friday. The filed papers will be scrutinised on Saturday.

March 22 is the last day for withdrawing nominations.