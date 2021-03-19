Sudhakaran sensed Mullappally’s trap in Dharmadom: EP Jayarajan

Ahead of the Assembly Elections, most of the parties have come up with their best candidates to fight in various constituencies. One such constituency was Dharmadom where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. It was widely anticipated that senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran would contest against Pinarayi but he backed out even as the state and national leadership held talks with him. Minister E P Jayarajan spoke to Malayala Manorama on K Sudhakaran’s decision against contesting in Dharmadom.

What could have prompted K Sudhakaran to decide against contesting in Dharmadom?

The whole population of Dharmadom is with the Left Front. Sudhakaran fled on seeing the enthusiasm of the people, determined to ensure a resounding win for the chief minister.

Isn’t Sudhakaran a leader strong enough to take on the chief minister?

The State is wishing for a continuation of the rule, and is applauding the achievements of the Left government. Pinarayi is the captain of the Left government. I don’t think Sudhakaran is strong enough to contest against the chief minister.

The Congress put pressure on him to contest since the party saw him as a strong opponent to Pinarayi?

Mullappally Ramachandran wanted to make K Sudhakaran a candidate so that the latter could be sidelined and thereby end the nuisance he has been creating. Sudhakaran sensed the trap, withdrew and deployed another mercenary.

Don’t you take UDF as a serious contender in Dharmadom?

The factional feuds within the Congress delayed the announcement of the UDF candidate in Dharmadom. For a political party, it’s a pathetic situation.

What is your take on the candidate the UDF has now announced?

The Congress fielded one as a mercenary after the intra-party group squabbles and backstabbing. They cannot make any change in Dharmadom. Pinarayi Vijayan will increase his victory margin this time.