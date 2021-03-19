After melee with SDPI, BJP picks up fight with LDF in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Just days ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, the National Democratic Front (NDA) has alleged that their candidate Anoop Antony Joseph, who is contesting from the Ambalapuzha constituency, was attacked by goons of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday.

Anoop was reportedly attacked near the Mullaikkal temple during a march organized by LDF activists.

Anoop alleges that a group led by a CPM councillor blocked his car and harassed him.

BJP activists blocked the road at General Hospital Junction to protest the violence against their candidate.

The LDF march was in protest against BJP candidate Sandeep Vachaspati paying floral tributes at the famous Punnapra Vayalar Smriti memorial before filing his nomination papers from the Alappuzha assembly seat.

The memorial at Valiya Chudukadu here was built in memory of Communists killed during their movement against the 'misrule' of Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer, the prime minister of erstwhile Princely state of Travancore in 1946. It is jointly managed by the Left Parties - CPM and CPI.

They condemned Vachaspati's act, accusing him of 'trespassing' into the memorial and aiming to 'humiliate' hundreds of Communist party members martyred during the uprising, while a police complaint was lodged against him by the CPI district secretary.

Sandeep Vachaspati paid floral tributes and allegedly raised the "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan at the place.

Vachaspati defended his act and alleged the memorial was the symbol of "biggest betrayal by the Communist leaders who had fled the scene after putting their innocent followers belonging to the Scheduled Castes and backward communities to face the guns of the Army.

Condemning the incident, CPM candidate from Alappuzha constituency P P Chittaranjan said the monument was a symbol of the greatest martyrdom of people who had laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation and the "deliberate act" of the BJP candidate was "aimed at sabotaging the peaceful electioneering process."

He said the Punnapra Vayalar uprising was part of India's freedom struggle and the BJP candidate "humiliated" the martyrs.

CPI District Secretary TJ Anjalose filed a complaint with the police against Vachaspati for "trespassing" the memorial.

This is the second political violence to rock Alappuzha. Last month, an RSS worker was hacked to death at Vayalar. Seven SDPI workers were taken into custody after.