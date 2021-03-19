LDF releases its election manifesto; promises pension for housewives, employment for youth

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) released its election manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls on Friday.

The manifesto, released by LDF Convenor and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader A Vijayaraghavan, promises pension for housewives and employment for youth.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Secretary Kannan Rajendran too was present at the ceremony held at AKG centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Rs 5,000 crore package for coastal area development to protect the shores from erosion, increasing the minimum support price for Rubber to Rs 250 a kg, attaining self-sufficiency in the production of eggs, milk and vegetables are among the many assurances in the manifesto.

Apart from more houses under the LIFE Mission project for the poor, the poll document also assures dwelling units will be constructed for all members of tribal and Scheduled Caste communities, Vijayaraghavan said.

A 50 per cent increase in income will be ensured in the agriculture sector, Vijayaraghavan added.

Other key points:

• Education and health sectors will be ramped up to meet international standards.



• Special attention to protect language and culture.



• Kerala banks will be developed to include NRI deposits as well.

• Infrastructure development worth Rs 60,000 cr will be implemented.

• The Social Policing plan will be strengthened.

• Social Welfare Pension to be hiked to Rs 2,500

• Problems of auto-taxi workers will be given special consideration.

• The base price of Rubber will be increased to Rs 250.

• 1.5 lakh houses will be built next year.

• The State will take stern measures to protect secularism.

• Progress report of the State's work to be released every year.

Vijayaraghavan claimed that "the biggest achievement" of the LDF government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan was "corruption-free" governance and said the manifesto has been drawn up keeping in mind its aim to retain power.

Kerala goes to polls on April 6 and LDF is predicted to retain the highest office for an unprecedented second term.