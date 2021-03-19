Sons of two CPM leaders pull the levers of most quarries in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Operation of rock quarries in Kerala and elsewhere inevitably calls for political patronage and buying favours from government officials at various levels. The mining lobby has flourished in Kerala but a sort of monopoly has come into existence as the sons of two CPM leaders are reportedly pulling the levers in tandem with a notorious goon-cum-businessman based in Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

No quarry in the state can be sold or transferred to others without the without the knowledge or permission of these three partners. They would create legal hurdles if one were to sell quarry in any part of the state or deploy henchmen to trigger agitations in the quarries.

The sons of the CPM leaders have a business partnership with their powerful associate. The latter is said to be under the scanner of central agencies.

With the quarries coming under their direct control, activities like blasting of rocks is being carried out with impunity and in violation of all laws in many places.

Even government orders are also being issued to facilitate such illegal works. The last instance was the government decision to extend permission for blasting rocks till February 22, 2022. If due share is given to the gang any type of government order can be obtained. Even government permission is not forthcoming for mining, two goonda gangs linked to the ring would get the blasting done at the quarry.

This syndicate is said to controlling major rock blasting activities in quarries from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. A person who has quarries in most districts is their main sponsor, sources associated with the mining industry claimed.

The ring intervenes when any quarry operator faces legal tangles.

Where and how they operate

The central agencies have received information that the CPM minister's son has benami (proxy) shares in the quarries operating in Perumkadavila and Nagaroor in the capital district. Rocks are being quarried on 60 acres in Perumkadavila in violation of all laws. He also has partnership in quarries in Ranni and Seethathode in Pathanamthitta and also in Kozhikode district.

Senior officials admit the other party leader's son has benami partnership in six quarries including those operating in the state capital.

The duo and their business partner have benami partnerships with regard to the operations of most of the quarries across the state, the industry sources added.

Geology department backing the mafia

Investigations revealed the officials of the geology department of the Kerala government are facilitating the illegal rock blasting which started soon after the announcement of elections in the state last month.

As reported earlier the state government had extended the lease and permit of all quarries under the cover of the notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests extending environment clearance of quarries for a year in light of the likely official dealys caused by COVID-19 curbs. Accordingly, quarry operators who possessed permit valid from April 1 2020 to March 31, 2021 could carry out the activities until February 11, 2022. Armed with this concession, quarry operators conduct rock blasting even in environmentally sensitive zones within an area of 50 meters.

As officials feared that such clearances could affect the quarry-related cases in the Kerala High Court, the district-based geologists were urged to spell out guidelines on the matter.