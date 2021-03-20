'BJP's roving team on the prowl in Kerala to bait leaders from rival parties'

Kochi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is making frantic efforts to improve its electoral prospects in Kerala. A senior Congress leader alleged that the BJP has even engaged a special team to win over politicians from rival parties in Kerala in the midst of the campaign for the state polls.

"A special team of BJP leaders in Karnataka adept at luring disgruntled politicians by offering crores of rupees is now in Kerala," claimed KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran in an interview to Manorama News.

The Congress leader was referring to the admission of his party colleague and former legislator M A Vaheed that he was offered money by some in a bid to induct him into the BJP. Vaheed had represented the Kazhakkuttom Legislative Assembly constituency thrice since 2001.

No Congress leader with a character can be lured by the BJP, Mullappally said, while adding that all parties have disillusioned leaders who are often the prime target of the 'hijack squad'.

The BJP has set an ambitious target of winning as many legislators as possible in the state elections. The ruling party of the country since 2014 is not short of money and resources to hold a vigorous campaign. The party has been blamed for systematically weaning away legislators and other politicians from other parties since the last few years and in the process have toppled governments.