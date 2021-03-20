C A Kurian, three-time Peerumade MLA, passes away

Munnar: Senior CPI leader and three-time legislator C A Kurian, 86, passed away here on Saturday morning. He was under medical care of late owing to old-age illnesses.

He had represented the Peerumade Legislative Assembly constituency thrice from 1977-80, 1980-82 and 1996-2001.

Kurian commenced his public work as a trade union activist in 1960.

He was associated with the All-India Trade Union Congress, an affiliate of the Communist Party of India.

He went on to become the AITUC secretary and general secretary of its Kerala state wing.

Kurian was the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Kerala Legislative Assembly (1996-2001).