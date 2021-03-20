COVID-19: 2,078 new cases in Kerala on Saturday, 2,211 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,078 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 11,02,353.

As many as 2,211 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,72,554.

The active cases touched 25,009, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

Around 5% of Kerala's population have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine so far. It is the second-highest in implementing the vaccination drive in India, whereas Sikkim is first at 7%.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 58,777 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.54 per cent.

With 15 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,482.

Of the positive cases, five were health workers, while 102 had come from outside the state and 1,860 infected through contact. The source of infection of 111 among them is unknown.

No UK or Brazil returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 321 (302 through contact)

Ernakulam- 228 (219)

Thiruvananthapuram- 200 (149)

Kollam- 169 (166)

Thrissur- 166 (160)

Kottayam- 164 (158)

Kannur- 159 (124)

Malappuram- 146 (142)

Idukki- 126 (120)

Kasaragod- 119 (107)

Alappuzha- 105 (90)

Palakkad- 68 (29)

Pathanamthitta- 62 (54)

Wayanad- 45 (40)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 185

Kollam- 140

Pathanamthitta- 71

Alappuzha- 242

Kottayam- 358

Idukki- 24

Ernakulam- 128

Thrissur- 248

Palakkad- 76

Malappuram- 221

Kozhikode- 255

Wayanad- 43

Kannur- 112

Kasaragod- 108

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,30,019 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,26,255 are under home or institutional quarantine and 3,764 are in hospitals.

427 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 1,26,17,046 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Saturday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and 11 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 351 in the state.