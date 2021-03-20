Rahul Gandhi's pet Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), will be implemented if the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power in Kerala. The radical offer is the highlight of the poll manifesto released jointly by UDF leaders on Saturday.

As promised earlier by Congress leaders the manifesto also assures of a special legislation to protect the traditional practices at the Sabarimala temple.

Another key promise is about a monthly cash aid of Rs 2,000 to homemakers. Housewifes aged between 40 and 60 will be eligible for the social security pension.

Another novel proposal is of 'bill-less hospitals' across Kerala, a promise aimed to allay concerns about healthcare costs.

The UDF also promises Minimum Support Price of Rs 250 for rubber and Rs 30 for paddy.

The refreshing poll manifesto stresses on social welfare and stands out for radical and innovative measures aimed at transforming the state. It was drafted by a panel led by Shashi Tharoor, MP.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala touted the UDF document as the people's manifesto aimed at taking Kerala to global best standards.

Other key highlights:



1. The monthly social security pension will be raised to Rs 3,000. Currently, the state hands out Rs 1,600 as a monthly pension for about 52 lakh persons under different categories, with the centre contributing between Rs 300 and Rs 500 as its share.

2. A Welfare Pension Commission will be established on the lines of the Pay Revision Commission, states the manifesto.

3. The UDF also sought to resolve the problems that PSC rank holders face and assured that efforts will be taken to ensure their employment.

4. The popular Karunya healthcare scheme terminated by the current state government will be revived.

5. A new housing scheme will be framed after rectifying the flaws in the existing LIFE Mission that is tasked with providing shelter to landless and homeless people in Kerala.

6. A peace and happiness department too is a novel offer in the state. This would be on the lines of the peace and non-violence department unveiled by the Congress government in Rajasthan to coincide with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

The Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had introduced the radical social welfare scheme NYAY for the ‘poorest families'. A minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month or Rs 72,000 a year was promised by the party ahead of the parliament election. NYAY was conceptualised and promoted by the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is now an MP representing the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

The UDF manifesto was released by a bevy of senior leaders representing the opposition combine.

UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, announced the key proposals soon after unveiling the manifesto.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly election is to be held on April 6.

(to be updated)