Why Pinarayi's campaign trail habits are worth emulating

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is said to be an epitome of a good communist leader. On the campaign trail too he comes across as a time-bound, disciplined campaigner for his government who is accurate with facts and sure about his actions, achievements and goals.

If Pinarayi glances at his watch for a second, it means that the activity in which he is engaged should conclude. He is very particular about time.

Once the schedule is fixed then everything happens strictly within that time-frame. The duration of all activities or events are prefixed: 45 minutes for press conferences, 15 minutes for question and answer sessions and 45 minutes for speeches at election campaign meetings.

The press conference during the recent election campaign in Palakkad district was fixed at 9:30am. As the clock struck 9:30am, the doors of the conference hall opened. He walked towards the dais escorted by commandos.

The first election meeting that day was in Thrithala constituency from where ex-MP M B Rajesh is seeking mandate on behalf of the Left Democratic Front.

Even as Rajesh explains the achievements of the government in detail, Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at the venue amid thunderous applause. Spirited slogan shouting fills the air. The leaders on the dais rise from their seats as a mark of respect. Little Durgashree comes forward, presents a red rose and raises her fist to greet the comrade. Pinarayi receives the flower cautiously ensuring that thorns do not prick his hand.

The audience has been segregated at the venue with women on the left side and men on the right. Red volunteers also arrive like class monitors. All are directed to bring their chairs closer to each other. Right from the front row to the back benches, people rise and sit in a disciplined manner giving a feel of Mexican waves. In Pinarayi’s presence the audience easily gets into a disciplined mode.

Pinarayi is about to begin his speech. The mike used by other speakers is being removed. A separate mike meant only for Pinarayi travels with him from venue to venue. He places his hands on the sanitised podium.

Pinarayi does not indulge in theatrics either with words, sound or gestures. But the response of the audience clearly suggests that the questions and sarcasm in his speech are stinging and bang on target. He speaks initially about the developmental achievements of his LDF government. Then comes the clincher. He asks: "Does the UDF even have an iota of mercy for the poor? They want to disband the Life Mission and KIIFB! They want to scrap all the projects which were responsible for the development of the state. Is their organisation meant for humans?"

A wide range of issues are covered by the 43rd minute of the speech. In the remaining two minutes he makes an appeal to all people present there to visit each home and tell how the UDF and BJP were trying to counter the government’s achievements through lies.

After Thrithala, he moves to Pattambi, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Kongad and Palakkad before concluding his campaign in the evening. There is no change in the subjects or issues raised in his earlier speech. There is no change in the duration of speech either; only change is in the order in which issues are presented before the people.