Mechanic crushed to death as bus slips from jack

Edakochi: A tyre puncture mechanic met with a horrible death as the jack which he had used to lift a tourist bus gave away and he got crushed under the heavy vehicle.

The deceased is 43-year-old Augustine, alias Kunjumon, son of Lawrence of Anthikattu House.

He was a resident of Pambaimoola at Edakochi in Kochi.

The freak accident occurred at a workshop near Puthanangadi at Aroor on Friday night. Local residents and the personnel of the fire and rescue unit extricated Augustine from beneath the bus.

Augustine ran a mobile puncture services from his shop Edakochi. He had arrived at the workshop to fix the tyre of the bus.

He leaves behind his wife Meera and children Dishaun and Alstone.