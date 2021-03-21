Kerala records 1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 11,04,228 on Sunday, with the state reporting 1,875 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,251 recoveries since Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 44,675 samples have been tested. In total, 1,26,61,721 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 4.2 per cent.

So far, 10,74,805 people recovered from the disease, while 24,620 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

As many as 1,671 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 141 are unknown. Apart from this, five healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 13 more deaths on Sunday. The official death toll now stands at 4,495.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 241 (contact cases - 229)

Kannur - 182 (149)

Thrissur - 173 (167)

Kollam - 158 (154)

Thiruvananthapuram - 155 (115)

Ernakulam - 154 (147)

Kottayam - 144 (135)

Malappuram - 139 (132)

Pathanamthitta - 115 (101)

Idukki - 112 (107)

Alappuzha - 108 (106)

Kasaragod - 79 (65)

Palakkad - 77 (28)

Wayanad - 38 (36)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 177

Kollam - 292

Pathanamthitta - 177

Alappuzha - 161

Kottayam - 120

Idukki - 51

Ernakulam - 130

Thrissur - 199

Palakkad - 112

Malappuram - 136

Kozhikode - 350

Wayanad - 53

Kannur - 215

Kasaragod - 78

Of the 1,28,237 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,24,509 are home/institutional quarantined and 3,728 hospitalised. As many as 410 people were hospitalised since Saturday.

Two new places were designated as hotspots on Sunday. The state presently has 535 hotspots.