Rahul Gandhi in Kottayam on March 23, Amit Shah on 24th

Kottayam: Top national leaders will be arriving in the Kottayam district this week to give impetus to the campaigning for the April 6 Assembly elections in Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in the district on March 23, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive on March 24.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is gearing up to hold a roadshow in the district on March 23, in which Rahul Gandhi will also take part. The leaders plan to hold the roadshow in Kottayam, Pala, Puthuppally and Kanjirappally.

Attempts are also on to bring Rahul for campaigning in Ettumanoor. The itinerary will be finalised on Sunday.

Senior Congress leaders, including A K Antony, KC Venugopal and Tariq Anwar, will also arrive in Kottayam in the coming days.

Meanwhile, BJP Kottayam district president Noble Mathew said that Amit Shah will be coming to the Kanjirappally constituency and take part in the NDA meet, which is likely to be held in Manimala.

Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya will take part in the NDA campaign activities in Kottayam on Sunday. Ladakh MP and BJP leader Tsering Namgyal will be in Changanassery and Vaikom on Monday for campaigning.