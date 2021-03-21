High Court special sitting shortly to consider BJP's plea against rejection of nomination papers

Kochi: A special, rare sitting of the Kerala High Court would be held at 2 pm on Sunday to consider a plea filed by the BJP seeking to overturn the rejection of nomination papers filed by its two candidates and one by an ally party.

The Kerala unit of the BJP had claimed it was due to CPM intervention the poll officers rejected the papers filed by two BJP and one AIADMK candidates seeking to contest from the Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam legislative assembly constituencies.

The nomination papers were rejected by the electoral authorities during scrutiny on Saturday owing to apparent lapses.

The party decided to challenge the actions legally.

Senior lawyers Ramkumar and Srikumar would represent the BJP at the court.

The candidate hopefuls affected by the unexpected action of the poll officers are BJP candidates N Haridas and Adv Nivedida Subramanian who had filed the papers before the electoral officers-in-charge of the Thalassery and Guruvayur assembly constituencies. The third is Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu, the AIADMK candidate select for the Devikulam seat in the Idukki district.

Haridas is the Kannur district chief of the BJP and Adv Nivedida Subramanian is the president of the Kerala state unit of the Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the party.

Thalassery, where Haridas sought to contest, is a prime seat in BJP's election plans. In Kannur district, the party had bagged the most number of votes, 22,125, here in the 2016 state polls. The Form-A submitted by him lacked the signature of the BJP national president but had the seal. It is on this document the party's national chief authorises its state president to allocate the poll symbol to the candidate.

The poll authorities had dismissed Adv Nivedida's nomination papers reasoning that the party-state chief's letter endorsing her as the official candidate is unsigned.

In Devikulam, Dhanalakshmi's Form-26 was found deficient during scrutiny.

(To be updated)