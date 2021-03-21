Congress did consider backing the mother of Walayar girls: Mullappally

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the party had considered supporting the Walayar girls’ mother, who is contesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadom in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Wanted the cry of a sister, who has not got justice, to be heard across Kerala. But I am saddened that the support could not be extended due to various reasons. The Kannur district committee and the local leaders strongly raised the need for a local candidate in the constituency. Attempts to make them understand were in vain," Mullappally explained.

Last week, the mother of the two girls found dead in Walayar under suspicious circumstances in 2017 announced that she will contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as an independent candidate in the Dharmadom constituency in Kannur district in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

"I want justice for my daughters. I had met the chief minister at Thiruvananthapuram...cried and begged him to ensure that those responsible for the death of my children be brought to book. I will contest against Vijayan as an independent. Except for the Sangh Parivar, we will take the support of everyone," she told reporters here.

Last month, she had tonsured her head to protest against the failure of the government to initiate action against the police officials who allegedly committed lapses in the probe into the deaths of her two daughters. She shaved her head after staging a month-long satyagraha here since January 26. Besides her, two activists also tonsured their heads, expressing solidarity with the victims' mother.

The case



The bodies of the two children were found on January 13 and March 4, 2017. The case is presently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It is suspected they were sexually abused and killed by their exploiters, likely a few in the vicinity of their home.



Allowing appeals filed by the state government and the mother of the children, the court had, on January 6, ordered the re-trial by observing that there were serious lapses in the investigation and that there has been a miscarriage of justice.

A Division Bench of Justices A Hariprasad and M R Anitha had set aside an October 2019 order of a POCSO Court acquitting the five accused in the case for want of evidence.

The oldest of the siblings, aged 13, was found hanging in their hut in Walayar in Palakkad district on January 13, 2017, and the younger one (9) on March 4 the same year.

Public outcry and protests had erupted in the state after the acquittal of the accused, seeking justice for the family of the girls.

The state government had, on November 18, 2019, removed the Public Prosecutor who handled the case and later filed the appeal in the High Court.