Kannur Collectorate stunned as gunman fires shot accidentally

Kannur: The District Collectorate here was rattled for a few moments as a shot was fired accidentally from the official revolver of the Election Observer’s gunman on Sunday afternoon.

The freak incident that spread scare happened while the gunmen of the Election Observer and the District Collector were examining a firearm after it developed a snag.

A major accident was averted as the gunmen had attempted to rectify the snag in a room that was occupied by nobody else and the revolver was pointed at the floor. “All police officers are given training in repairing minor problems in guns that they use. The gunmen were engaged in this task when the accidental firing took place,” said an official.

Both the gunmen were temporarily removed from duty after the incident.

However, an inquiry would be carried out and the two gunmen would face disciplinary action if any lapses are found on their part, he added. Meanwhile, the gun has been shifted to the Armed Reserve Camp for a detailed examination.

In his reaction on the incident, City Police Commissioner of Kannur R Elango said: “A preliminary probe revealed that the gun went off accidentally while it was being inspected by the gunmen. There is nothing suspicious behind the incident. The two gunmen involved have been removed from duty. However, it is a temporary measure and is not a disciplinary action.”