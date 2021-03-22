1,239 new COVID cases in Kerala after 34,821 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 1,239 new COVID cases and 1,766 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 24,081.

So far, 10,76,571 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,067 contracted the virus through contact while 60 came from outside the state.

Six are healthcare workers.

A total of 34,821 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,26,96,542 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.56.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 175, 125 and 114 respectively.

Twelve COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,507.

There are currently 1,26,125 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,22,382 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,743 are in hospitals.