Kerala HC to consider pleas filed by BJP's Guruvayur, Thalassery nominees

Kochi: The Kerala High Court held a special sitting on Sunday to hear the petitions filed by the BJP candidates in Guruvayur and Thalassery against the rejection of their nomination papers.

Seeking a detailed response from the Election Commission, Justice N Nagaresh adjourned the hearing on the petitions for Monday.

However, the Election Commission has raised the contention that the court cannot intervene after the poll notification was issued.

The counsel for BJP candidate at Guruvayur, Nivedita Subramanian whose nomination was rejected, stated that Samajwadi Party's Piravom candidate Robin Mathews was granted time till Monday morning to give the forms A and B which were to be submitted along with the nomination papers. The counsel contended that justice of a different order was meted out to different people in the state. The scrutiny of nominations was even reportedly postponed in Kondotty.

The counsel for Thalassery candidate N Haridas alleged that different yardsticks were applied by the returning officers in various places.

Nivedita Subramanian

However, the state attorney brought to the court's attention that the original copy of the signed document was to be submitted, as per the norms, and that the Thalassery candidate rectified the mistake before the scrutiny.

The court on Monday will hear arguments of the Thalassery UDF candidate M P Aravindakshan, who opposed the petition and sought to be party to the case.

Withdrawal of nominations till 3pm

Candidates have time till 3pm on Monday for withdrawing nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. With that, the candidate list will be finalised.

There are 1061 candidates for the 140 constituencies after scrutiny. The Election Commission will initiate the procedures to allot symbols soon. If more than one candidate seeks the same symbol, then a draw of lots will be held.