Rahul Gandhi's poll campaign in central Kerala today, tomorrow

Kochi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on Monday and Tuesday as part of the campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on behalf of the United Democratic Front.

He will be visiting several places at Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

Gandhi who is scheduled to arrive in Kochi at 11am on Monday has a tight schedule. At 11:30am he will interact with students of the St. Theresa's College. A 11:45am party workers will welcome Gandhi at Goshree Junction. He will give a speech at 12:15pm in Fort Kochi and at 1:15pm in Palluruthi.

Next, he will proceed to Alappuzha and address Congress party conventions at Pattanakadu (3:15pm), Alappuzha Town (4:45pm) and Cheppattu (6:30pm).

On Tuesday, he will visit Kottayam, Puthuppally, Kanjirappally, Pala, Piravom, Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly to campaign for the UDF candidates.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi is also slated to visit Kerala soon.

On February 24, Gandhi had taken a dip into the sea with fishermen off Kerala's Kollam coast. He joined them for fishing and interacted with fishers in an effort to understand their daily lives.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.