How do the poll promises of LDF and UDF stack up

Kerala goes to polls on April 6 and the counting of votes is on May 2. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPM, the Opposition comprising the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are engaged in a three-cornered contest.

What are the promises made by the major political combines before the electorate? Here is a comparison of the manifestos of the opposition, UDF, and ruling front, LDF, for various categories of people.

(The NDA manifesto is yet to be released)



THE POOR



UDF: As per the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), Rs 6000 per month or Rs 72,000 annually will be given to poor families.



LDF: A list of the families in extreme poverty would be prepared. Financial aid, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, for 45 lakh families has been promised.



PENSIONERS



UDF: The welfare pension would be raised to Rs 3,000. Minimum pension for contributory pensioners. Pension for service pensioners to be revised once in five years.



LDF: Welfare pension to be raised to Rs 2,500 in five years.



HOMEMAKERS



UDF: A monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for unemployed homemakers, aged between 40-60, and those who do not come under the NYAY. Mothers writing PSC exam to be given an age relaxation of two years. An allowance of Rs 3,000 for mothers belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category for 6 months after childbirth if they do not have government jobs.



LDF: Pension scheme will be started for homemakers from poor families.



SENIOR CITIZENS



UDF: Special commission for the welfare of the elderly. Special care for senior citizens living alone. Special assistance for bedridden patients. Healthcare service to be made available at the doorstep.



LDF: Medicines and other services would be delivered at the doorstep. A survey of the elderly would be conducted. Law for the elderly will be made stringent.



WOMEN AND CHILDREN



UDF: Special cell to probe crime against women and children. A special force and court for taking action against atrocities against children.



LDF: A public campaign to reduce the atrocities against women. Employment opportunities for women to be increased. Vigilant committees will be reinforced to curb atrocities against children. The number of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts will be increased.



STUDENTS



UDF: More scholarships and loan scholarships for brilliant students. Special projects to encourage students in the Scheduled Tribe category.



LDF: The number of student enrolment at the public schools would be raised to 10 lakh in five years. It would be ensured that all students secure the minimum qualification and at least one-fourth of the students achieve A grade. Thirty centres of excellence at the universities.



PATIENTS



UDF: Loans of bedridden patients and those with severe disabilities (80 per cent) would be written off. Health insurance for everyone. Health services for the elderly and disabled would be made available at the doorstep. Pension for bedridden patients with disabilities over 60 per cent.



LDF: Cashless hospitalisation treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh for 20 lakh families. For others, treatment cost up to Rs 2 lakh. Karunya scheme would be reinstated. Free treatment at district hospitals and medical college hospitals for cancer, heart and kidney ailments.



DIFFERENTLY ABLED



UDF: Special grants and loans to buy motor vehicles. No annual income criterion if the pension is extended to the differently-abled. Grace mark system for the differently-abled would be restored in the PSC exams.



LDF: All facilities for normal children would be extended to the differently-abled as well. BUDS schools for mentally challenged children of poor families to be set up in proportion to the population. Financial aid for special schools to be doubled.



FARMERS



UDF: The support price would be made Rs 250 for rubber, Rs 40 for coconut and Rs 30 for paddy. Agricultural debts, prior to the 2018 floods, of farmers with less than 5 acres of land will be written off. Loan at the low-interest rate for rubber farmers with less than 1 hectare of land. The government will bear interest and liability.



LDF: The floor price of rubber will be increased to Rs 250 in a phased manner. Other rates would be revised in due course. Special package for plantation crops. Seventy-five coconut saplings to be planted in each ward annually. A 50 per cent increase in the farmers' income with the help of science and technology.



ANGANWADI STAFF



UDF: ESI cover for anganwadi employees. The employees' salary would be revised on a seniority basis.



LDF: Benefits to be increased.



HOMELESS



UDF: Houses for 5 lakh deserving people.



LDF: Housing and land for all the landless. A total of 5 lakh homes to be constructed in five years. Housing for all families in the Scheduled Tribe category. One acre of farmland for tribal families.



MGNREGS WORKERS



UDF: Health cover would be ensured. Wages and the number of working days would be increased.



LDF: MGNREGS welfare fund would be implemented. Recruitment of young people for internships in workshops and other workplaces in urban areas would be brought under the Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme.



RATION CARD HOLDERS



UDF: Priority ration card for all eligible people. Free 5kg rice for all white ration card holders. Food kits for those who are in distress following the COVID-19 pandemic. Free ration would be restored.



LDF: Permission to sell other food items at the ration shops. Civil Supplies and Consumerfed to be expanded.



PSC CANDIDATES



UDF: An automated system to report vacancies, make appointment recommendations and give appointment orders. Strict action against those who fail to report vacancies in a time-bound manner, and departments that delay the appointment of qualified people. All back-door appointments made by the LDF government would be reviewed.



LDF: A special rule would be formulated for government, quasi-government, cooperative, and public sector institutions. All recruitments will be left to the PSC. It would be ensured that the vacancies are reported entirely and in time-bound manner. An automated system to conduct PSC exam, evaluation, and make appointments. A public sector recruitment board would be formed.



FISHERFOLK



UDF: A project to ensure that fisherfolk have the right over the marine assets. The rights for fishing and first sales would be for the fishermen. Subsidy for diesel, petrol and kerosene will be provided. Wage assistance on days when the fisherfolk cannot go for fishing due to weather alerts.



LDF: Accommodation to be ensured for all families of fisherfolk. A Rs 5000-crore package for coastal development. Only fishermen to have ownership of fishing equipment and marine assets, permission to enter the sea for fishing, and the right for first sales.



EMPLOYMENT



UDF: A portal to alert about employment opportunities. Minimum wage of Rs 700 to be ensured in the state. More importance to be given for skill development to increase employment opportunities for the youth.



LDF: Employment for 20 lakh educated people. Skill training for all educated people. Five lakh livelihood jobs to be created in the agricultural sector and 10 lakh in the non-agricultural sector. Five job opportunities per 1,000 people every year at the local bodies. Employment for a total of 40 lakh people.



GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES



UDF: A comprehensive pay revision once in five years. A comprehensive free medical project, including OP treatment. The housing loan project would be restored. The promotion quota of class-4 employees would be raised. The defects in the 11th Pay Revision Commission would be rectified. The pay revision of the KSRTC employees would be implemented in a time-bound manner.



LDF: Benefits for Anganwadi, ASHA workers, resource teachers, catering workers, pre-primary teachers, NHM workers, school social counsellors and other scheme workers would be raised in a timely manner. All public sector units will be made profitable. The KSRTC would be revived by ensuring service-wage rights for employees and pensioners. New public sector undertakings would be started.



POLICE



UDF: Complaints over service-wage norms would be resolved. Annual recruitment based on vacancies created due to retirements. A general recruitment system for men and women in officer posts.



LDF: Janamaithri police would be reorganised.



EXPATRIATES



UDF: The practice of increasing the grade on ration cards on the basis of expatriate criteria would be done away with. Voting rights for expatriates. A rehabilitation project for expatriates, who return to the state after losing jobs.



LDF: Special consideration for expatriates in job schemes. A coordinated expatriate employment scheme will be formed. Pravasi chitti and dividend scheme would be made more attractive.

