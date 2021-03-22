Keralites hit UAE jackpot again! Two among 25 to share $1 Million Dubai Duty Free lottery

Dubai: Expatriates from Kerala have yet again hit the jackpot in the UAE. The latest include two from the state as they struck luck with the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire lottery amounting to around Rs 7 crore.

The latest winning ticket was purchased in the name of one Rahul Kovithala of Thazheveettil House of Kannur. A group of 25 employees of Al Quoz School Transport Company had pooled the money to buy the ticket costing 1,000 Dirhams, nearly Rs 20,000.

Rahul had contributed 100 Dirhams, while the other 24 persons shared the remaining 900 Dirhams.

The group, mostly comprising bus drivers, has been purchasing the tickets regularly for the last four years.

Rahul, who has been working in Dubai for the last 12 years, is a finance manager in the transport company.

The lucky colleagues include T G Sajeev Kumar, another person from Kerala. He is a foreman in the company and hails from Thrissur.

Millennium Millionaire lottery, which was launched in 1999, is popular especially with travellers arriving at the Dubai Airport as it offers "5,000 ticket holders the chance to win a staggering US$1 Million".