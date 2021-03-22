KSRTC won't hold back pay for two days of union strike recently

Kozhikode: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to pay the salary for February 23 and March 2, the days on which the staff went on a strike following a call given by the employees unions of the organisation.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had scrapped an order issued by the government on February 2 which allowed employees leave with pay, for the strike days.

The February 23 strike call was given in support of the demands including implementation of pay revision and junking the decision to give a contract to Swift Company to run its long-distance services.

The KSRTC employees’ unions had also participated in the motor vehicle strike called on March 2 against the increasing fuel prices.

Earlier it was directed that leave be granted only to those people among the absentees who had produced medical certificates. However, the new order says that the salary for these days should not be held back.

The salary of these two days would be adjusted as per the government order. If a decision has to be taken to recover the salary, then it would be done from the next pay.