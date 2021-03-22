Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Family spat turns deadly! Woman set on fire dies, husband hangs self, daughter critical

Fire
Representational Image | Photo: Shutterstock Images
Our Correspondent
Published: March 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvalla

Thiruvalla: Tragedy struck a family here when a domestic dispute escalated into gruesome violence. A man, who had entered into an argument with his wife, allegedly doused her with petrol and sparked a fire, leading to her death. Their daughter, who tried to save her mother, suffered serious burns. The man later hanged himself from a tree near his house.

While Thekkeveettil Mathukutty (65) and his wife Saramma (59) of Alappatt in Ward 4 of Nedumbrom died following the incident, their daughter Liji (35) is fighting for her life at Government TD Medical College, Vandanam, Alappuzha.

The incident took place around 12.30 am on Sunday and two rooms of the house were totally gutted. Neighbours who reached the house on noticing the fire rushed Saramma and Liji to the Alappuzha Medical College, where Saramma succumbed to her burn injuries. Later, around 3 am, Mathukutty’s body was found hanging from a tree near the house.

RELATED ARTICLES

Saramma’s death was recorded at 4.30 am on Sunday. Apart from Liji, the dead couple has a son, Maju.

Officials from Pulikeezhu police station registered a case in connection with the incident and fingerprint experts and top officers collected evidence from the scene.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.