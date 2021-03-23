COVID-19: 1,985 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 2,172 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 1,985 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 11,07,452.

As many as 2,172 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,78,743.

The active cases touched 23,883, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 57,425 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.46 per cent.

With 10 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,517.

Of the positive cases, 12 were health workers, while 100 had come from outside the state and 1,751 infected through contact. The source of infection of 122 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kannur- 252 (194 through contact)

Kozhikode- 223 (211)

Thrissur- 196 (191)

Kottayam- 190 (179)

Ernakulam- 178 (167)

Kollam- 175 (173)

Thiruvananthapuram- 148 (107)

Kasaragod- 128 (105)

Alappuzha- 117 (110)

Pathanamthitta- 101 (92)0

Malappuram- 92 (89)

Palakkad- 79 (39)

Wayanad- 59 (52)

Idukki- 47 (42)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 168

Kollam- 118

Pathanamthitta- 206

Alappuzha- 122

Kottayam- 259

Idukki- 45

Ernakulam- 310

Thrissur- 211

Palakkad- 79

Malappuram- 95

Kozhikode- 265

Wayanad- 48

Kannur- 123

Kasaragod- 123

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,26,263 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,22,610 are under home or institutional quarantine and 3,653 are in hospitals.

441 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,27,53,967 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, one more regions have been converted into hotspots and five have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 351 in the state.