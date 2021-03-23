Gang on ‘Election Urgent’ duty robs Rs 94 lakh from vegetable-laden lorry

Ollur: A car-borne gang allegedly robbed Rs 94 lakh from a lorry ferrying vegetables at Marathakkara on the national highway early on Monday. The car had a board marked “Election Urgent” usually used by officials on poll duty.

Ollur police have registered a case and launched a probe based on a complaint by the lorry owner, Muhammed of Muvattupuzha.

The huge amount reportedly taken away from the lorry ferrying vegetables to Muvattupuzha from Tamil Nadu raised several suspicions. It has been suspected that the incident could be related to gold smuggling.

Complainant Muhammed reported that the car intercepted the lorry at 3 am at Puzhamballa, Marathakkara. The crew was made to board the car on the pretext of an inspection and were let off after a while. On checking the lorry, the crew found the cash.

The crew took the lorry to Muvattupuzha without reporting the incident to the police. The owner later approached the Ollur police with the complaint of highway robbery.