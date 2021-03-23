Ban on bike rallies on last three days of election campaign

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned motorbike rallies for up to 72 hours before the end of polling in five election-bound states.

Elections to the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala are due to begin from March 27. Kerala will be voting on April 6.

The ECI issued the order banning bike rallies on Monday, considering the possibility of accidents, traffic blocks and the inconvenience they may cause to the general public.

The order has thus effectively banned bike rallies which are often conducted during the grand finale of public campaigning, 48 hours before the commencement of polling.

No publicity materials in offices



Thiruvananthapuram: All publicity materials announcing the achievements of the government and its projects should be immediately removed from all public offices and their premises, the Principal Secretary (General Administration Department) ordered on Monday.



The order also banned the display materials of political parties in government offices.

The government had earlier released a set of guidelines that were to be followed since the code of conduct has been in force in the state since February 26.

The fresh order was issued after receiving several complaints about the continuing display of the government projects, achievements and claims of political parties in public offices.

The Principal Secretary ordered all department heads, district collectors and heads of public sector units to remove such flex boards, banners and posters with immediate effect.