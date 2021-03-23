Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey: LDF to get 6, UDF tipped to win 8 seats in Ernakulam

The UDF has a slight edge in Ernakulam district even though a tight battle is expected between both the fronts. Out of the 14 assembly constituencies in Ernakulam, the UDF has the edge in 8 and LDF in 6, according to Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey

On a question on how government performed in the last five years, 52% people said they are happy with the government's work whereas only 33% people are happy with the Opposition.

The survey conducted between February 15 and March 15 analysed 27000 samples.

Key takeaways from the survey:

1. Ernakulam (14 constituencies)

• Out of the 14 assembly constituencies in Ernakulam, the UDF has the edge in 8 and LDF in 6

Vote share predictions:

UDF- 43.42%

LDF- 42.01%

NDA 11.59%

OTH- 2.97%

• In Perumbavoor constituency, the survey predicted 44.4% for the UDF and 40.50% for the LDF. Only 12.60% for the NDA. Twenty-20 is an important factor in Perumbavoor in this year's election.

• In Angamaly, the UDF gets 46.10% votes compared to 40.9%.

• Aluva continues to remain a UDF bastion.

• LDF to wrest the seat from UDF in Kalamassery. VK Ibrahim Kunju's controversy will definitely affect this election and will pave way for the victory of P Rajeev. Left front is holding 90% of traditional voters while 27% of traditional voters are moving away from UDF in Kalamassery.

• A close contest is predicted in Paravur where UDF might get a slight majority of 3.5 per cent.

• LDF to retain Vypeen and Unnikrishnan would secure a win.

• Tight contest likely in Kochi with 45.2 per cent favouring the UDF while 44.53 per cent backed the LDF.

• M Swaraj is likely to win again in Tripunithara. UDF candidate K Babu had been the MLA for 25 years here before Swaraj wrested it from him after the bar bribery scam allegations. However, the survey was conducted before former MLA K Babu's candidature was announced by the Congress.

• Only 4.3 per cent majority expected for UDF in Ernakulam. The fight will be tough for UDF this time, predicts the survey.

• LDF to wrest Thrikkakara from UDF. In Thrikakkara, NDA is not retaining its votes and that is going in a large way to the left front. Left front is getting a bump-up.

• Tough fight expected in Kunnathunadu. Twenty-20's presence will be a big factor in this election. UDF to have a clean victory in Piravom.

• Though a UDF bastion, Muvattupuzha is currently with LDF. Survey predicts LDF victory this election as well.

• LDF to retain the seat in Kothamangalam.

LDF has the edge in north Kerala

The first part of the survey on Sunday predicted that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to win 27 out of the 32 constituencies in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

The survey predicted victory for the CPM-led LDF in all constituencies in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to lose many of its sitting seats, the survey claimed.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win the Manjeshwaram Assembly constituency in Kasaragod district, where its state chief K Surendran is contesting.

However, the survey predicts a tight contest in four constituencies – Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod, Irikkur in Kannur, Kozhikode North and Koduvally seats in Kozhikode district.

UDF sweep in Malappuram, Idukki

The second part of the series gave the UDF a clear edge by predicting a victory in 32 out of the 46 seats in Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki districts.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to win 14 seats. Despite fielding popular candidates, the National Democratic Front (NDA) will be unable to distress the leading fronts in these districts.

The survey predicted that out of the sixteen assembly constituencies in Malappuram, the UDF had the edge in fifteen. Minister KT Jaleel's Thavanur is the only sure bet for LDF in this district.

The UDF is likely to bag 7 out of the 12 seats in Palakkad districts while LDF would be able to secure only 5. The Palakkad constituency is likely to see a heated three-way contest with just a seven per cent vote share separating the three parties. Despite fielding 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in Palakkad, BJP has come third here in the survey.

In Thrissur, the LDF will lose 4 of their sitting seats but will manage to win 8. The UDF could be able to win 5 constituencies.

The constituencies in the Idukki district are also giving surprising insights with all five of them favouring UDF.

Biggest pre-poll survey

The four-part series of the biggest pre-poll survey in the state – predict probable winners of all the 140 seats in the assembly. The survey also reveals the likely state-level vote share of the fronts and the candidate most suited to be the CM apart from the winner in all constituencies.

The survey was conducted between February 15 and March 15 this year among 27,000 voters from 140 constituencies in the state. The first part was aired on Sunday. It will end on Wednesday.

The VMR co-founder Jai Mrug maintained that the survey was an adventurous task as it had to send its teams across all the constituencies in the time of COVID-19.

Kerala goes to polls on April 6 and counting is on May 2. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPM, the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are engaged in a multi-cornered contest.