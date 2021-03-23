Pinarayi sweeps through Kottayam district working his charm

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan carried out a day-long election campaign in Kottayam district on Monday. Travelling 150 km and addressing five public meetings in support of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates in the fray for the Kerala Legislative Assembly election, the CPM veteran's programmes had his personal touch: no pomp and show.

He spoke for a total of 150 minutes and cast a little smile as supporters thronged him. Sporting a white mask, the chief minister greeted people with folded hands and occasionally waved at them. Handshakes were rare.

The programmes began with an interaction with the media persons in Kottayam at 9:30 am and got over only at 7:30 pm. In between the Chief Minister addressed five election meetings.

There was enthusiastic response from people at all venues. All venues were chock-a-block. The security personnel had a tough time escorting the chief minister to the dais amid the charged up slogan shouting supporters.

Pinarayi style

There's a Pinarayi style in the speeches. The chief minister followed the same style at all five venues. Each speech was of the 30 minutes. He spoke altogether for 150 minutes in all venues.

He began the speech by saying that the huge gathering at the venue suggests a decision taken by people in advance. Then he went on to explain the development achievements of his government. He also touched upon Talks the building of roads, bridges, hospitals and Covid-control measures. The next part of his speech dealt with the LDF election manifesto.

By the time he concludes his speech by soliciting votes for candidates it is already 30 minutes.

After every 15 minutes during his speech, a security staff brought half a glass of water. He removes the mask only for drinking water.

The Chief Minister criticised the UDF decision to scrap Life Mission housing programme at all venues. Even though he slammed the UDF, at no venue he referred to the names of opposition candidates. It was only at Pala he named the UDF while unleashing criticism.

Five venues

The election meetings were held at Pala, Vaikom, Pampady, Ettumanoor, and Kottayam. The first venue was at Kottaramuttath in Pala. The candidates Jose K Mani and Stephen George welcomed him at the venue.

Candidates C K Asha and Stephen George took part in the Vaikom meeting. Puthuppally constituency meeting was held in Pampady which was attended by the LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas.

When the chief minister reached Peroor market to campaign in the Ettumanoor assembly constituency, incumbent MLA Suresh Kurup and LDF candidate V N Vasavan were on the stage.

The chief minister began his speech at the Thirunakkara Maidan in the heart of Kottayam town saying that these grounds would not be enough to hold the meetings.

The Kottayam candidate K Anil Kumar welcomed the chief minister by handing over the book titled "Puzhagalkku idam thedi" authored by him.

'Sabarimala is not a campaign issue'

At Kottayam Pinarayi alleged that the Congress leaders were seeking BJP's support to win elections.

"The Congress and UDF leaders are trying for an unholy tie-up. There are no BJP candidates in three constituencies. The voters will realise that trading of votes had taken place if they see the candidates in some constituencies," the CM noted.

V Surendran Pillai, the UDF candidate of the Nemom constituency in 2016 polls, had already disclosed that vote trading had taken place in the assembly segment. The commission constituted by Congress to probe that matter had confirmed trading of votes. However the Congress did not take action against two block presidents and two DCC office-bearers who were responsible for the trading of votes (resulting in BJP's win), he added.

He urged LDF supporters not to let their guard down in the campaign phase just because the pre-poll surveys pointed to an LDF victory.

"The opinion polls are only the initial expression of people. There should be no complacency in election work," he warned.

He played down the sensitive Sabarimala temple entry issue by stating that it is not an election issue. "A decision would be taken when the Supreme Court verdict comes out. All communities are with the LDF," he noted.

The Chief Minister said the government had given more funds and assistance to the Travancore, Kochi and Malabar devaswom boards (temple administration bodies) compared to the previous UDF government.