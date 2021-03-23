'I am no dictator. I owe it all to the party, comrades and cadre': Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected suggestions that he has grown to be an unchallenged dictator within the party and the government. Fielding questions in a Manorama News interview, he insisted that all decisions were being taken collectively.

“There are people who stand up to me in the party and the government. I am not naming them,” he said in response to a question in ‘Nere Chovve’.

“I am not personally responsible for the campaign surrounding the continuity of governance. The victory belongs to the party and the alliance. There is no question of defeat,” he said.

Highlights of the interview:



You tend to think that I did my responsibility as a party secretary and chief minister. I cannot take full credit; it belongs to the party, my comrades and all the cadre.



Why does the BJP grow into the space commanded by Congress in other states? Congress is hesitant to take on communalism directly. The border between Congress and the BJP is getting blurred. Congress leaders switch to the BJP as effortlessly as changing a shirt. The UDF and the BJP are cooperating in Kerala at a certain level.

It is not proper to raise fabricated allegations ahead of an election. There was a conspiracy related to deep-sea trawling. That doubt was strengthened when an EMCC representative became a candidate (in Kundara). N Prashanth is not the primary suspect.

Everyone except some political forces is convinced about the government’s stand on the Sabarimala issue. I am not sure what troubles the NSS. Sabarimala is no longer an issue.

If all election surveys are favourable, it may lead to overconfidence. We have to be vigilant in a political fight.

M Sivasankar was an excellent officer. Never heard of any gossips. He was friendly with that woman (Swapna Suresh). I do not know how close they were, but he went out of his way in appointing her. That is why he had to face action.

We are not dismissing the findings of the dollar smuggling case. Only the agencies know what they are talking about. We have to be aware of any political motives.

Now is not the time to say whether the two-term norm (of the CPM) is applicable to Pinarayi. The CPM will decide it before the next election.

VS Achuthanandan is not able to campaign due to health reasons. We are feeling his absence.