'Sreeramakrishnan planned an education venture in Sharjah', Swapna's statement out

Kochi: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had planned to start an education venture abroad, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, had claimed, according to her purported statement leaked to the media on Tuesday.

According to Manorama News, the statement given to the court by investigators was leaked even as the CPM-led LDF is pitching to retain power in the State.

The Speaker had plans to commence a branch of the Muscat, Oman-based Middle East College in Sharjah, the statement said. It added that Sreeramakrishnan held talks with the ruler, seeking free land in Sharjah.

The alleged statement also revealed Sreeramakrishnan has invested in the Middle-East College.

The CPM, which strictly implemented the two-term norm for candidates and legislators, has not fielded Sreeramakrishnan in the ensuing election to the State Assembly.

The Opposition had earlier targeted him over his alleged links to a few accused in the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage and even illegally moving out dollars to the Middle East ostensibly for an education venture.

Earlier he had admitted to his ties with Swapna. "I was close to her... We had good relationships both at the personal level and family-wise. I also knew her because she was associated with M Sivasankar (the former principal secretary to the chief minister who too has been arrested over links to the racket). The recognition she was given was that of a representative of the UAE Consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram)," he had stated.