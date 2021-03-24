COVID-19: 2,456 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,060 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,456 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 11,09,908.

As many as 2,060 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,80,803.

The active cases touched 24,268, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 56,740 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.33 per cent.

With 10 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,527.

Of the positive cases, 18 were health workers, while 105 had come from outside the state and 2,146 infected through contact. The source of infection of 187 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 333 (309)

Thiruvananthapuram- 300 (230)

Kannur- 295 (214)

Ernakulam- 245 (233)

Thrissur- 195 (184)

Kottayam- 191 (174)

Malappuram- 173 (161)

Kollam- 153 (150)

Pathanamthitta- 117 (100)

Kasaragod- 103 (100)

Palakkad- 101 (53)

Alappuzha- 94 (89)

Idukki- 86 (83)

Wayanad- 70 (66)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 180

Kollam- 271

Pathanamthitta- 113

Alappuzha- 127

Kottayam- 212

Idukki- 52

Ernakulam- 103

Thrissur- 219

Palakkad- 103

Malappuram- 99

Kozhikode- 259

Wayanad- 79

Kannur- 152

Kasaragod- 91

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,26,817 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,23,124 are under home or institutional quarantine and 3,693 are in hospitals.

437 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,28,10,707 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 354 in the state.