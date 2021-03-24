Grab a copy of the Malayala Manorama Election Guide, 2021

‘Malayala Manorama Election Guide, 2021’ is now on the stands. This handy book offers a glimpse into Kerala's electoral history.



It will detail the elections held over the last 100 years in Kerala.

The Guide will present a detailed picture of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election. It is a useful handbook for political workers, analysts, voters and students.



The book will also narrate the history of elections held over the past 100 years in Kerala. It has also included the names and details of winners of elections held from 1957 to 2019, besides the names of ministers, MPs and MLAs.



The vote share, details of by-polls, 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 2020 election to the local bodies and the list of candidates now in the fray for the assembly polls are also included.



Copies of the 100-page Guide, which also has election-related records, tidbits, graphics and rare photographs, are available with Manorama agents.



Each copy is priced at Rs 30.

