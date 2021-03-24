Pinarayi unmoved over NSS carping on LDF govt's Sabarimala stand

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nair Service Society (NSS) has been expressing its unease with the Left Democratic Government (LDF) over the latter's stand on allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. The influential community organisation is upset as the government has been sending out mixed signals on the likely fate of the Supreme Court decision awaited on the issue.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan however claimed that the government has not done anything to invite the reproval of the NSS and its criticism would have no impact.

"The NSS has voiced its opinions on the elections at all times. But there has been no action from the part of the government that warrants criticisms from the NSS. Those criticisms will not be accepted by any section," the CM said.

Earlier he had played down the sensitive Sabarimala temple entry issue by stating that it is not an election issue. "A decision would be taken when the Supreme Court verdict comes out. Whenever the court pronounces the final verdict, if it concerns the devotees in any manner, then the government will hold talks with all sections of society and take necessary steps. All communities are with the LDF,” he noted.

A few days ago state minister in charge of temple affairs had expressed regret over the incidents that followed the government’s attempts to implement a 2018 Supreme Court order that lifted a ban on women aged between 10 and 50 atop the hill shrine. He was immediately rebuked by his top boss, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who said that the party’s stand on the issue had not changed.

Also reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister were following the same policy, Pinarayi said, "The Congress and the BJP are following the same policy. Both the CPM and LDF have always had a different approach from that of the Congress and the BJP.”

On fake voters



On the opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegations of fake entries in the voters' list, the CM said it could have been the mischief of those favouring the opposition parties.



"No matter how many times a person’s name is added in the voters’ list, the Election Commission has made it clear that one voter can cast vote only once," the CM added.

When asked about the action taken against an official over the irregularities in adding names to the voters’ list in Uduma, Pinarayi responded with a question on whether the Commission can take a case against the Congress workers.