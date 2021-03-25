Double role in Thrissur as candidate becomes presiding officer

Thrissur: A Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate has been appointed as the presiding officer in another constituency, even as the Election Commission is busy weeding out duplicated and multiple entries from the electoral rolls.

R Bindu, seeking the mandate in Irinjalakkuda, has been named as the presiding officer in Manaloor. Others on polling duty are to report to Bindu, wife of A Vijayaraghavan, LDF convener and CPM state secretary in-charge.

Bindu has been made the presiding officer under her official address, Associate Professor, Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.

The district collector said the error had occurred since her name was uploaded to the Election Commission's website before she was nominated to contest. Another person would replace her, the collector added.

Following her nomination, Bindu has applied for voluntary retirement from service.