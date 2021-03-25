Heavy rain and wind in Ernakulam; Trains disrupted, vehicles damaged

Ernakulam: Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Ernakulam and surrounding regions damaging vehicles and buildings and disrupting train services on Thursday evening.

Following the strong winds that accompanied the thunder showers, two people were trapped under a fallen tree near the KSRTC bus stand. Both were rescued and admitted to hospital. One of them suffered gave injuries.

Traffic was disrupted in front the Government Law College here after a tree fell across the road.

Six houses were damaged at the Maikalady Lakshamveedu Colony near Angamaly. Houses were damaged at the Manikkamangalam area in Mattoor after trees fell upon them. Damage to acres of crops were also reported from the area.

The roofing sheets at the first platform of the Ernakulam Town Railway Stations were ripped off in the strong winds and fell on the tracks.

Rail service in the Ernakulam-Alappuzha route was disrupted after trees fell on the railway tracks in the Ernakulam-Thrippunithura and Thuravur-Cherthala sections.

The Mangalore - Nagercoil Ernad Express, Kozhikode - Trivandrum Jan Shatabdi Express, New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express, Shoranur - Trivandrum Venad Express were stopped at various stations due to this.

Railway authorities informed that the services would be restored soon.