I-T department at KIIFB office, inspects documents

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Thursday handed over details of its projects to the Income Tax Department, days after a notice was served seeking details of the work done in the last five years.

The I-T department had sought details from KIIFB on the contractors, projects implemented in the last five years, amount handed over to contractors and tax details, among others.

I-T officials reached the KIIFB office in the afternoon and are still inspecting documents handed over by the KIIFB.

KIIFB was constituted by the Government of Kerala as a Body Corporate financial institution in Kerala to mobilise funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue.

State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac lashed out at the central agency and said I-T officials reached to collect details after informing the media just to "defame" the KIIFB.

"We had earlier handed over some details to the I-T department. But later they asked for more details. They come to the office after informing the media, but say it's not a raid, not a search. Then what is it? Their aim is to defame the KIIFB," Isaac told reporters.

A KIIFB officer, who spoke to the media, said the I-T department sought details on the constitution of the KIIFB and related materials and there was no abnormality in it.

KIIFB sources said details of projects were handed over to the department officials.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier this week claimed that the central agencies were trying to destroy the KIIFB which has changed the development prospects of the state.

(With PTI inputs)